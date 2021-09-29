U.S. Documentaries Selected for Ji.hlava Film Festival’s New Visions Forum and Market

The Ji.hlava Film Festival has launched New Visions Forum and Market, a financing, co-production and networking event. The program will present 16 new documentary projects by U.S. filmmakers to the more than 1,000 film professionals who are expected to take part in the festival physically and online.
The objective it to connect the U.S. documentary filmmakers with potential co-producers, distributors, sales representatives and film festivals from Europe.
The director-producer pair behind the projects will pitch to a jury composed of Godfrey Reggio, Sara Dosa, Fern Silva and Brent Chesanek, among others. The event will take place on Oct. 28-29. The projects, in all stages of production, will be presented along with a preview of the film.
The New Visions Forum and Market will take place physically at the Ji.hlava Industry Hub and will be streamed online to the holders of industry accreditation.
PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT
BACKSIDE
Director: Raúl O. Paz-Pastrana
Producers: Gabriella Garcia-Pardo, Patricia Alvarez Astacio
Production Company: Backside Film
CREDIBLE FEAR
Director: Gabrielle Ewing
Producer: Kimberly McFarland
Production Company: Sad Donut Films
DESIRE LINES
Director: Jules Rosska
Producer: Jules Rosska
Production Company: MamSir Productions
HUMBOLDT USA
Director: G. Anthony Svatek
Producer: Elijah Stevens
Production Company: Humboldt USA
REBOUNDS
Director: Fern Silva
Producer: Fern Silva
Production Company: Fern Silva
THE ANARCHIST
Directors: Philip Cartelli, Mariangela Ciccarello
Producer: Philip Cartelli
Production Company: Nusquam
THE PROMETHEUS COMPLEX
Director: Ross Lipman
Producer: Ross Lipman
Production Company: Corpus Fluxus
THE SEA, THE ISLAND AND THE PEOPLE
Director: Chivas DeVinck
Producer: Chivas DeVinck
Production Company: Dialogue Talk
PROJECTS IN PRODUCTION & POSTPRODUCTION
EXODUS STORIES
Directors: Ilse Fernandez
Producer: Ilse Fernandez
Production Company: Viva Vida Productions
IMPOSSIBLE TOWN
Directors: Meg Griffiths, Scott Faris
Producer: Meg Griffiths
Production Company: Universe Creative
IN THE BONES
Directors: Kelly Duane de la Vega, Zandashé Brown
Producer: Jessica Anthony
Production Company: Three Frames
NOMOTOPOWELL
Director: Brent Chesanek
Producer: Brent Chesanek
Production Company: Auxerrine
OCEANIA: ENCOUNTERS AT THE EDGE
Director: Natalie Zimmerman
Producers: Godfrey Reggio, Sara Dosa
Production Company: Social Satisfaction Studio
SOUND MECHANIC
Director: Skizz Cyzyk
Producer: Skizz Cyzyk
Production Company: Beef Platter
SWING AND SWAY
Directors: Fernanda Pessoa, Adriana Barbosa
Producer: Thiago Zanato
Production Company: Not for Sale Productions
WHAT WE LEAVE BEHIND
Director: Iliana Sosa
Producers: Emma D. Miller, Iliana Sosa
Production Company: Borderchild Productions