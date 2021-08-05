Jessica Chastain to Receive Toronto Film Festival’s Tribute Actor Award

The Toronto International Film Festival has revealed that Jessica Chastain, star and producer of “The Eyes Of Tammy Faye,” will receive the Tribute Actor Award at the festival’s 46th edition this year.

“Jessica has brought to life such strong and inspiring roles for women, from the films that have screened at TIFF such as ‘The Debt,’ ‘Take Shelter,’ ‘The Martian,’ ‘Crimson Peak’ and ‘Molly’s Game,’ to the upcoming world premiere of ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ at the Festival – she is one of the most respected actors of her generation,” said Joana Vicente, executive director and co-head of TIFF. “Her recent portrayal of Tammy Faye Bakker is a testament to her exceptional onscreen presence and talent.”

Chastain’s latest project, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” chronicles the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and ‘80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park and were celebrated for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity. It was not long before financial problems, scheming rivals and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire.

Previous recipients of the TIFF Tribute Actor Award include Meryl Streep, Joaquin Phoenix, Kate Winslet and Sir Anthony Hopkins. TIFF recently announced that award-winning documentary filmmaker, writer, singer and activist Alanis Obomsawin will be honored with the Jeff Skoll Award in impact media this year, and French Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will receive the Ebert Director Award. Additional TIFF Tribute Award recipients will be announced in the coming weeks.