Jessica Chastain to Receive Desert Palm Achievement Award at Palm Springs Film Awards

Jessica Chastain will receive the Desert Palm Achievement award for her performance in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” at the Palm Springs International Film Awards on Jan. 6.

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” details the rise, fall and redemption of Jim (Andrew Garfield) and Tammy Faye Bakker (Chastain) during the 1970s and ‘80s. The Bakkers went from humble beginnings to creating the world’s largest religious broadcasting network, as well as a Christian theme park. The couple soon soared to fame for their teachings of love and acceptance, but it all came crashing down when their many secrets were exposed.

“Jessica Chastain brilliantly portrays televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in a story that chronicles her singular life and style,” said festival chairman Harold Matzner. “Jessica once again showcases both her acting and singing talents, embracing the makeup, hairstyles and fashion of Tammy Faye. For her outstanding Oscar-worthy performance, it is our honor to present the Desert Palm achievement award, actress, to Jessica Chastain.”

Chastain has been previously honored at the ceremony with the Chairman’s Award (2018) and Spotlight Award (2012). Past winners of the Desert Palm achievement award include Halle Berry, Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Olivia Colman, Marion Cotillard, Viola Davis, Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger.

Previously announced honorees for this year include Jane Campion (Director of the Year Award), Penélope Cruz Sánchez (International Star Award) and Kristen Stewart (Spotlight Award.)

The Palm Springs International Film Awards will be held at the Palm Springs Convention Center and will be presented by American Express.