‘Big Sky’ Star Jesse James Keitel to Executive Produce Trans Entrepreneurs Docuseries ‘T-Town’

Nonbinary star and producer Jesse James Keitel has joined an upcoming docuseries highlighting trans entrepreneurs.

Titled “T-Town,” the series explores the historically underrepresented lives of dynamic trans entrepreneurs who are launching their own businesses, building up communities, and empowering a new generation to live their truth.

Currently seeking distribution, the project was developed by Colby Gaines, Craig Bland and Tom Greenhut, who will also serve as executive producers via Back Roads Entertainment. They will partner with Keitel’s Peroxide Labs label.

The first season will focus on a thriving queer-trans community in Memphis, Tenn. Featuring poignant voices and big personalities, the unscripted project will look at “stories no one’s ever heard like, building tiny homes for the trans community on the buckle of the Bible Belt to creating groundbreaking trans-inclusive clothing brands to launching Tennessee’s first trans beauty pageant,” an announcement said.

“I know firsthand the perseverance and support it takes to thrive as a transgender creative. Even at a time when anti-trans legislation and hate crimes are at a staggering high, my community is overflowing with inspiring, game-changing business owners, innovators, and entrepreneurs. I couldn’t be more thrilled to highlight their stories from all around our beautiful country — one trans community at a time,” Keitel said.

Keitel’s recurring role on ABC’s “Big Sky” is regarded as one of the most visible for a nonbinary performer on mainstream television. She’s also set to appear on the upcoming reboot of “Queer as Folk” at Peacock. Keitel is represented by Insurge-Ent, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and The Initiative Group.

Backroads is represented by Verve, and Greenhut and Bland are represented by A3 Artists Agency.