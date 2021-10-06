Jerry Juroe, Longtime James Bond Publicist, Dies at 98

Charles “Jerry” Juroe, who shepherded publicity campaigns in Europe for 14 James Bond films starting with the first, “Dr. No,” died Sept. 30 in southern Spain. He was 98.

Juroe was born in San Francisco and began his career as a publicist at Paramount in the 1940s. When America entered World War II, he joined the military and escorted stars to military bases until he was transferred to Europe, where he took part in the D-Day landing at Normandy.

He volunteered to serve in the Office of Special Services, booking entertainment for the allied troops, and meeting Bob Hope, who told him to get in touch if he wanted to work in entertainment.

At Paramount, he worked with Hope and Bing Crosby, and represented Marilyn Monroe in England during production of “The Prince and the Showgirl.”

Living in Europe for most of his career, he worked on campaigns for films by Alfred Hitchcock, Cecil B. DeMille and many others. While running European publicity for United Artists, he worked on two Beatles films.

Starting with “Dr. No,” he accompanied Sean Connery on the first Bond press tour. He went on to work on publicity for “From Russia With Love,” “Goldfinger,” “Thunderball” and “You Only Live Twice” before moving to Paramount and Universal.

He returned to handle publicity for “The Man With the Golden Gun,” then joined EON Productions as publicity director, where he worked on Roger Moore and Timothy Dalton’s Bond films. He retired in 1990.

In his book, he called longtime associate Cubby Broccoli, “… quite simply, one of the finest human beings it became my distinct honor and privilege to know.”

Juroe was awarded the French Legion of Honor on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion. His memoir “Bond, The Beatles and My Year With Marilyn” was published in 2018.

He is survived by his wife, actress Lynn Tracy, and daughter Kimberley.