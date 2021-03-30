Jeremy Strong to Play Polio Vaccine Inventor Jonas Salk in 21 Laps and Bron Studios’ ‘Splendid Solution’

Emmy winner Jeremy Strong will star as Jonas Salk, the inventor of the polio vaccine, in the upcoming film “Splendid Solution.”

Produced by Bron Studios and 21 Laps, the feature film adapts Jeffrey Kluger’s 2004 New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, which follows Dr. Salk on his quest to find a cure for the deadly virus. Kluger’s 1994 book “Lost Moon: The Perilous Voyage of Apollo 13” was also the inspiration for Ron Howard’s Oscar-nominated “Apollo 13.”

Gillian Weeks will write the screenplay for the new film, produced by Shawn Levy and Dan Levine for 21 Laps Entertainment, with Becca Edelman and Emily Feher overseeing the project.

“We can’t think of a more timely story to tell — of one man’s journey to save the world from a devastating pandemic while overcoming misinformation from the media…and how he believed so much in the vaccine that he tested it on himself and his children to prove to the world that it was safe,” Levy and Levine said in a statement about the project.

Bron Studios founder Aaron L. Gilbert, who will produce the film, added, “This project is tailor-made for the time we’re living in. I am confident that this true story of hope and perseverance in an era of uncertainty will resonate with viewers across the world and remind them of what humankind has overcome. I am honored to have a part in bringing it to life.”

Strong will also serve as an executive producer along with Bron’s Brady Fujikawa and Ashley Levinson. Bron’s Jared Kramer brought the project to the studio and will oversee the film.

In 2020, Strong won the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for playing Kendall Roy on HBO’s “Succession.” In addition to this individual recognition, Strong has also appeared in five best picture Oscar nominees over the last decade (“Lincoln,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Selma” and “The Big Short”), with Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” as his most recent contender. Strong portrayed activist Jerry Rubin in the film.

In terms of awards, Bron’s recent film slate earned eight Oscar nominations, with nods for “Judas and the Black Messiah” (including best picture and best supporting actor nominations for Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield), “Pieces of a Woman” (Vanessa Kirby as best actress) and “Greyhound” (best sound). The company also produced last year’s best actor winner “Joker,” starring Joaquin Phoenix. Upcoming releases for the company include Dev Patel’s directorial debut “Monkey Man;” Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman,” produced by Jordan Peele; the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect,” starring Jennifer Hudson; Barry Levinson’s “The Survivor;” “Fatherhood” starring Kevin Hart; Taylor Sheridan’s “Those Who Wish Me Dead;” David Lowery’s “The Green Knight” and frequent Bron collaborator Jason Reitman’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

Best known for Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” 21 Laps has also produced the hit “Night at the Museum” franchise, “Arrival,” “The Spectacular Now” and the Oscar-nominated comedy “Love and Monsters” (nominated for achievement in visual effects). The company’s next film is the highly anticipated action comedy “Free Guy,” starring Ryan Reynolds, which is set to be released Aug. 13. Reynolds and Levy also recently completed filming on the sci-fi action film “The Adam Project” for Netflix. 21 Laps’ next TV series, “Shadow and Bone,” debuts April 23 on Netflix.

Strong is repped by WME and Sugar 23. Weeks is repped by The Gersh Agency and Management 360.