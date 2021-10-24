Jensen Ackles Pays Tribute to ‘Rust’ Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins: ‘She Was an Inspiration’

Jensen Ackles, an actor working on “Rust,” has made a statement paying tribute to the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in an on-set accident in which a prop firearm was discharged.

Ackles recounted his working relationship with Hutchins in an Instagram post shared on Sunday.

“I’m not even sure where to start,” Ackles wrote. “This has been a tragedy of epic proportions that we are all still processing.”

“Earlier last week I felt compelled to tell Halyna just how awesome I thought she was. I told her how incredible I thought her camera shots were and just how exciting it was to watch her and her team work. Truly. She laughed and said thank you and gave me a hug,” the actor continued. “I’ll forever be thankful we had that moment. She had a spunk and passion that infected the entire crew from the top down. She was an inspiration. My heart and prayers go out to Halyna’s husband, son and the rest of her family. There just aren’t enough words to express what an immense loss this is. She will be incredibly missed by all of us who knew and admired her.”

Ackles also shared that he and his wife, Danneel Ackles, have donated to the AFI memorial scholarship fund in Hutchins’ name, as well as to the GoFundMe campaign organized by ICG Local 600 to support Halyna’s husband, Matthew, and their 9-year-old son.

Ackles had been working on the New Mexico set of “Rust” alongside his co-star Alec Baldwin. On Thursday, Baldwin fired a prop gun that contained a live round, causing the death of Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. An ongoing “shooting investigation” is continuing as to determine key details in the lead-up to the accident.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin said in a statement. “My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”