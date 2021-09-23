Amazon Sets Global Release for Jenny Slate, Charlie Day Comedy ‘I Want You Back’

Jenny Slate and Charlie Day are a couple of scheming exes invading Valentine’s Day 2022.

Amazon Studios has set a global digital release for “I Want You Back,” the new romantic comedy starring Slate (“Obvious Child,” “Venom”) and Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”). It hits Prime Video this Feb. 11, just in time for cupid.

The stars play Emma and Peter in the new film, two souls who thought they were on the precipice of life’s biggest moments – marriage, kids, and houses in the suburbs — until their respective partners dumped them. In their thirties and terrified that they have missed their shot at happily ever after, Emma and Peter are further horrified to learn that their partners have already moved on.

With no prospects on the horizon and the threat of dying alone hanging over their heads, they hatch a desperate plan to put an end to their exes’ new relationships and win them back.

Jason Orley, of Hulu’s “Big Time Adolescence” starring Pete Davidson, directs from a script by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Aptaker and Berger rose up from the writer’s room on “This Is Us” and went on to adapt the screenplay for the LGBTQ coming of age story “Love, Simon” and its subsequent streaming spinoff “Love, Victor.”

Joining the supporting cast is Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood, Manny Jacinto, Clark Backo, Mason Gooding, Dylan Gelula, Jami Gertz, Jordan Carlos, Isabel May and Luke David Blumm. Peter Safran and John Rickard of The Safran Company are producing, with Aptaker and Berger via The Walk-Up Company.