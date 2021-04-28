Jennifer Lopez Romantic Comedy ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Hitting Theaters Next Summer

“Shotgun Wedding,” a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, will arrive on the big screen next summer.

The Lionsgate film has been scheduled to release on June 29, 2022.

In “Shotgun Wedding,” Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel) gather their families for a destination wedding. But as the couple begins to get cold feet, the entire wedding party is taken hostage, giving a new meaning to the phrase “’til death do us part.”

Armie Hammer was previously set to star opposite Lopez, but he dropped out of the film in January following allegations of sexual abuse and social media controversy. Shortly after Hammer dropped out, “Shotgun Wedding” commenced production and completed its months-long shoot earlier this week.

Jason Moore directed “Shotgun Wedding,” which was written by “New Girl” creator Elizabeth Meriwether and Mark Hammer. The film also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz and Cheech Marin.

Lionsgate has also pinned down release dates for two other titles: “The Protégé” will open on Aug. 20, 2021 and “White Bird: A Wonder Story” will release on Sept. 16, 2022.

“The Protégé,” (previously titled “The Asset”), stars Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Keaton and Maggie Q. The story centers on Anna (Q), who was rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Jackson) and trains to become the world’s most skilled contract killer. But when Moody is brutally murdered, Anna exacts revenge and becomes entangled in a cat-and-mouse game with an enigmatic killer (Keaton).

“White Bird: A Wonder Story” is based on the book by R.J. Palacio, whose previous novel “Wonder” became a commercial smash for Lionsgate. The upcoming adaptation is set in the same cinematic universe as “Wonder” and tells the tale of Julian Albans, an elementary school bully. After leaving his school, he’s visited by his Grandmère (Helen Mirren) from Paris and is transformed as she recounts her experience as a young girl in Nazi-occupied France.