Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson Get Married at First Sight in Trailer for Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’

Universal Pictures has released a trailer for Jennifer Lopez’s “Marry Me,” heading to theaters on February 11, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The romantic comedy follows Lopez as Kat, a music superstar, who marries a complete stranger (Owen Wilson) during a concert after she finds out that her boyfriend Bastian (played by musician Maluma) is cheating on her. The trailer also shows the pair seemingly falling in love — although the arrangement is only supposed to last for three months. The cast also includes Sarah Silverman, Jameela Jamil and Jimmy Fallon.

In a teaser that Lopez shared with fans on Instagram Monday, the actress is singing a track called “On My Way” with a caption reading, “Every heartbreak was a yellow brick road.” Two other songs from the film are titled, “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely,” which Lopez and Maluma recorded together for the movie’s soundtrack.

“Marry Me” was directed by Kat Coiro, whose credits include “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and Netflix’s “Dead to Me.” The script, based on a graphic novel by Bobby Crosby, was written by John Rogers (“The Librarians”), Tami Sagher and Harper Dill.

Lopez’s latest films have all been directed by women, including “Hustlers,” directed by Lorene Scafaria. In 2020, Lopez explained in an interview with Variety the importance of having more women directors. “A lot of times, the best person for the job is a woman,” said the star. “‘Hustlers’ was a woman director, ‘Marry Me’ was a woman director, ‘The Godmother’ is going to be a woman director. It’s a great time!”

Watch the trailer below.