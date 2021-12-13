Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock the same day as its theatrical release. Originally intended to play only in theaters, the Universal Pictures film will now premiere in cinemas and the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service on Feb. 11, 2022.

The scheduling change comes at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s sports drama “King Richard,” Kristen Stewart’s royal fantasy biopic “Spencer” and Ridley Scott’s star-studded historical epic “The Last Duel.” As for Universal, its recent teen musical “Dear Evan Hansen” failed to connect with audiences while playing exclusively on the big screen.

Releasing a movie day-and-date on digital platforms allows the studio to cut marketing costs and limit damages, should the film underperform at the box office. “Marry Me” doesn’t present a big financial risk due to its small budget, but its hybrid rollout could restrict its box office revenues. During the pandemic, Hollywood studios have found that simultaneously releasing movies in cinemas and on-demand can lead to diminished ticket sales.

In an attempt to navigate the rocky movie theater landscape, Universal recently announced that most of its upcoming films will premiere on Peacock as early as 45 days after debuting in theaters. Traditionally, the window between theaters and digital platforms hovered around 120 days — but that was prior to the pandemic.

Though most of Universal’s 2021 movies have had some sort of exclusive theatrical window, the studio deployed its hybrid strategy with “The Boss Baby: Family Business” and “Halloween Kills.” It appears Universal is still tinkering with release plans for its 2022 slate.

With original songs from Lopez, “Marry Me” features the pop star as Kat Valdez and Colombian singer Maluma as Bastian, a hot celebrity power couple. As the musically inclined duo’s new song “Marry Me” climbs the charts, their relationship implodes. Moments before Kat was supposed to marry her rockstar fiancé at a concert, she finds out he was cheating on her with her assistant and impulsively picks a man in the audience, a divorced math teacher (Owen Wilson), to wed instead. According to the studio, “Marry Me” will seek to answer one question: “Can two people from such different worlds bridge the gulf between them and build a place where they both belong?”

Along with Lopez, Wilson and Maluma, the movie stars John Bradley (“Game of Thrones”), Michelle Buteau (“Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia”) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Brittney Runs a Marathon”). Kat Coiro (“Dead to Me”) directed the film from a screenplay by John Rogers (“The Librarians”), Tami Sagher (“30 Rock”) and Harper Dill (“The Mick”).