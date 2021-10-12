Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has acquired “No Hard Feelings,” an R-rated comedy package with Jennifer Lawrence attached to star.

Along with Lawrence, the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a writer and co-executive producer on NBC’s “The Office.” “No Hard Feelings” will be Stupnitsky’s follow-up to the 2019 coming-of-age ensemble comedy “Good Boys,” his feature-length directorial debut. Stupnitsky also serves as co-writer on “No Hard Feelings,” alongside John Phillips.

“No Hard Feelings” is set in Montauk, NY, a hamlet on the east end of Long Island. The package is billed as an R-rated comedy in the vein of the 1983 Tom Cruise film “Risky Business” and the 2011 Cameron Diaz vehicle “Bad Teacher,” which Stupnitsky served as an executive producer and writer on.

Sony Pictures reportedly fended off some competition in its pursuit of the project, particularly from streaming services. The studio secured “No Hard Feelings” with the intention of giving the completed film an exclusive theatrical release. It is unknown what the official price tag on the project was.

Producers on “No Hard Feelings” include Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Justine Polsky and Lawrence. Phillips is serving as an executive producer.

The comedy is only the latest addition to Lawrence’s slate of upcoming projects. After a hiatus from screen acting following the release of 2019’s “Dark Phoenix,” Lawrence returns this year with Netflix’s holiday release “Don’t Look Up,” an ensemble comedy from “The Big Short” director Adam McKay. Lawrence stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and many others. On the horizon, Lawrence is set to star in the Paolo Sorrentino-directed “Mob Girl” and play Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in “Bad Blood,” which will reunite the actress with director McKay.

Lawrence is represented by LBI Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson. Stupnitsky is represented by WME and Mosaic. Phillips is represented by UTA, Underground and Schreck Rose.

Deadline first reported the acquisition.