Jennifer Davidson Named Chief Communications Officer of Motion Picture Academy

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has promoted Jennifer Davidson to Chief Communications Officer. She will be reporting to Academy CEO Dawn Hudson.

In her new role, Davidson will continue to oversee publicity and corporate communications campaigns, including the Oscars and internal membership communications. She will also oversee the press outreach for the organization’s year-round programming, education, preservation and inclusion efforts. Additionally, Davidson will continue to work in close collaboration with the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures as a strategic advisor on communications policy.

“Jennifer is a strategic, no-nonsense communications executive with exceptional instincts,” said Hudson in a statement. “Her passion for our mission, her knowledge of the media and film community and her years of experience have made her an invaluable part of our senior leadership team and the entire Academy.”

Davidson’s previous roles include serving as the executive vice president of communications since she joined the Academy leadership in March 2020. Before joining the Academy, Davidson, a veteran publicist, served as executive vice president for Babygrande PR, where she created and implemented strategic positioning and branding objectives for several major companies, such as ITV America and Wheelhouse Entertainment. Davidson also served as vice president of media relations at Sony Pictures Television, where she oversaw the studio’s domestic publicity for primetime and daytime series, pilots and award campaigns. Davidson’s career began at NBC in talent relations and publicity.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, which oversee the Academy Awards, is a global community of artists, filmmakers and executives working in film.