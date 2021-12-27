×

Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Denis Villeneuve and More Mourn Jean-Marc Vallée: ‘One of Our Purest Artists and Dreamers’

The Quebecois director Jean-Marc Vallée is being remembered by the entertainment industry, with heartfelt tributes emerging from the late filmmaker’s peers and collaborators.

Vallée, who directed films such as “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Wild” and helmed TV projects including “Big Little Lies” and “Sharp Objects,” died suddenly at his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada on Saturday. He was 58 years old.

“I am in shock. Complete and utter shock,” “Big Little Lies” actress Shailene Woodley wrote in an Instagram story. “I guess somehow I know you will turn it into a grand adventure and one of the books, one I can’t wait to read and watch when my time comes. It doesn’t make sense though, dude. It doesn’t make sense. Maybe when we wake up tomorrow you’ll be there laughing saying it was just a satirical short film you made. That it’s not real.”

Canadian director Tanya Lapointe shared a tribute from her husband, fellow Quebecois filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, on Instagram.

“How must I forget these lonesome tears in my eyes? As you told me before: go out there and shine, crazy diamond!” wrote Villeneuve. “I love you my friend.”

“Big Little Lies” and “Wild” star Reese Witherspoon wrote, “My heart is broken. My friend. I love you.”

Laura Dern, who also worked with Vallée on “Big Little Lies” and “Wild,” mourned the director as “one of our great and purest artists and dreamers.”

 

Vallée’s publicist Bumble Ward conveyed her own shock over the news. “What you may not know is that he was sweet and kind, full of gratitude, remembered birthdays and sent awesome mixtapes, while still being a creative genius,” Ward wrote.

