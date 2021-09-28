×
Jay-Z and Kid Cudi Tease New Track in ‘The Harder They Fall’ Trailer

The Harder They Fall
Jay-Z has teased a new collaborative track with Kid Cudi in the second trailer for Netflix western “The Harder They Fall,” which the rapper and business mogul also produced.

The song rings out in the second half of the trailer as Zazie Beetz aims a rifle toward the camera. As different action-packed clips play featuring stars Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors and Regina King, viewers get a sneak peek at Jay-Z’s verse on the track.

“The Harder They Fall” follows an epic face-off between two fearless groups of cowboys and cowgirls. According to the film’s official synopsis: “When outlaw Nat Love (Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Elba) is being released from prison, he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Beetz), his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.”

Jeymes Samuel marks his feature directorial debut with the film, also co-writing the script with Boaz Yakin. Along with Jay-Z, Samuel, James Lassiter and Lawrence Bender also produce.

“The Harder They Fall” is set to have its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 6, and then premiere on Netflix and in select theaters in November. Watch the full trailer, including the song, below.

