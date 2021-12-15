Javier Bardem to Receive Variety’s Creative Impact in Acting Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

Variety will honor Academy Award-winning actor Javier Bardem at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 7 as part of their annual “10 Directors to Watch” and Creative Impact Awards brunch at the Parker Palm Springs.

Bardem will be celebrated for his recent film, Amazon Studios’ “Being the Ricardos,” as well his entire body of work, which includes “No Country for Old Men,” “Dune,” “Skyfall,” “Biutiful” and “The Good Boss.”

“It’s been 30 years since Bardem emerged as a major international star in Bigas Luna’s ‘Jamón Jamón,'” said Variety’s executive vice president of content Steven Gaydos. “In that time, he’s garnered acting honors around the world, including the European Film Award, the Cannes Festival best actor award and three Oscar nominations, including a win for his powerful role in the Coen Brothers’ best picture winner, ‘No Country for Old Men.’ Along the way, Bardem has worked with the world’s great filmmakers and excelled in both big blockbusters such as ‘Skyfall’ and small auteur masterpieces such as Ridley Scott’s ‘The Counselor.’ Bardem’s latest tour de force performance is as the legendary Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin’s critically acclaimed inside showbiz tale, ‘Being the Ricardos.'”

Past recipients of the Creative Impact in Acting award include Emily Blunt, Steve Carell, Glenn Close, Robert De Niro, Jonah Hill, Daniel Kaluuya, Viggo Mortensen and Will Smith. Asghar Farhadi will receive the Creative Impact in Directing award at this year’s ceremony. Variety‘s 10 Directors to Watch for 2022 are Aitch Alberto (“Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe”), Mariama Diallo (“Master”), Audrey Diwan (“Happening”), Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”), Tatiana Huezo (“Prayers for the Stolen”), Nikyatu Jusu (“Nanny”), Megan Park (“The Fallout”), Cooper Raiff (“Cha Cha Real Smooth”), Goran Stolevski (“You Won’t Be Alone”) and Krystin Ver Linden (“Alice”).

The Palm Springs International Film Festival (www.psfilmfest.org) will be held Jan. 6-17.