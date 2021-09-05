Jason Momoa Reveals New ‘Aquaman 2’ Costume

Jason Momoa took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal a new Aquaman suit for the upcoming superhero sequel, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

In addition to the classic Aquaman costume seen in the first film, Momoa posted a first look at his character’s so-called “stealth suit.” The skin-tight metallic suit features hints of dark blue in addition to grey detailing on his arms and thighs. “Second round. New suit. More action,” Momoa captioned the post.

“Aquaman 2” director James Wan also posted the looks on his Instagram account, writing that the stealth suit is “Atlantean tech based on cephalopod’s camouflaging ability” and that he and screenwriter David Leslie Johnson were inspired by Aquaman’s blue suit from the ’80s.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is scheduled for release on Dec. 16, 2022. The DC sequel was pitched to Warner Bros. by star Momoa during the filming of the first movie, which released in 2018. With the introduction of several underwater kingdoms in the first “Aquaman,” there is certainly plenty to be explored in a second film and possible other installments. As the highest-grossing film based on a DC Comics character, the sequel comes highly anticipated by fans and movie theater owners alike.

In addition to Momoa, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” stars Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Temuera Morrison. In a recent interview with Variety, Abdul-Mateen II discussed his role as David Kane/ Black Manta.

“Now, we have a character who’s more mature, who has more time to breathe. And we get to understand him and some of his values and some of his motives,” he said. “Hopefully in ‘Aquaman 2,’ we can present a more well-rounded version of David Kane.”