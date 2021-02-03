Jared Leto Talks Surprise Golden Globes Nomination, ‘Gucci’ and Zack Snyder

This year’s Golden Globes nominations have finally been revealed, including Jared Leto’s nomination in the Best Actor in a Television Series (Drama) category for his performance in “The Little Things.” In an interview with Variety, Leto said that when he heard the news, he was pretty surprised.

“I had no idea,” Leto said. “I didn’t even know that nominations were being announced this morning, which I think is a good thing. I had no idea it was coming. The film was released and shown to people rather late, so I didn’t know if enough people had seen the film. Even if they liked what I did, in short, I had no fucking idea. And I didn’t expect it. I feel really lucky just to be along for the ride and be included with this list of other nominees, I feel really, really lucky.”

Leto starred alongside Rami Malek and Denzel Washington, whom he described as two of the best actors in the industry.

“I had the chance to get in the ring with two of the best. And, for me, Denzel Washington is one of my heroes. He’s been an inspiration for me my entire life and I was really excited to work with him as a master class in acting. I’m incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity, and then to get a nomination on top of it is just like, I was already very well satisfied and filled with gratitude. And this is just icing on the cake.”

In a Variety Actors on Actors interview with John David Washington, Leto spoke about his college years and how he convinced his professor to start up an acting class for aspiring directors. When asked if he would be interested in directing a feature-length film, Leto said that it’s likely to happen.

“It’s about finding that story that I feel like I just have to tell, and then finding that year or two that you’re available to do it,” Leto said. “When you work as a director, there’s a huge opportunity cost when you have a band like I do, as well as being an actor. It’s harder to find that big chunk of time, but I think at some point, it’ll be inevitable.”

Leto said he is getting ready to film Ridley Scott’s “Gucci,” which is currently set for a November release. Based on Sara Gay Forden’s book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed,” the film will explore the story around Maurizio Gucci’s assassination that took place on the steps of his office in Italy in 1995.

“We haven’t started shooting yet, so we’re just in the preparation phase,” Leto said. “I think we start in about 40-something days in Italy, so yep, exciting and interesting. Ridley Scott’s one of my favorite directors, and Al Pacino plays my dad. So it’s another fun one.”

Zack Snyder posted a picture on Twitter yesterday that confirmed Leto will be reprising his role as the Joker from 2016’s “Suicide Squad” in Snyder’s new cut of “Justice League.” While Leto said he could not reveal any details regarding his involvement in the project, he praised Snyder for his infectious energy and passion.

“I’ve been sworn to secrecy, but he’s an incredible filmmaker and I love his work,” Leto said. “It was cool to have the opportunity to collaborate with him. He’s got a crazy, infectious energy. I love his passion and commitment to what he does. Those are some of the reasons why fans have responded so passionately and deeply to him and his mission because he’s true to his word and really is intent on creating something special that he believes in.”

The Golden Globes are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of 89 international journalists. The ceremony will air on NBC on Feb. 28.