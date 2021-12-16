Janice Min Loses First Hire at Ankler Newsletter to Rolling Stone (EXCLUSIVE)

Janice Min’s first hire in her new role as editor in chief of the Ankler newsletter will not be joining the Hollywood news startup and is headed to Rolling Stone, Variety has learned.

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported that Min — the editor who led the Hollywood Reporter into revived visibility but big financial losses as a glossy magazine — is moving to The Ankler, a Substack newsletter launched in 2017 by entertainment journalist Richard Rushfield. She will be a co-owner and also serve as CEO of the newly formed Ankler Media.

Min told the New York Times and said in a tweet that Tatiana Siegel, executive film editor of the Hollywood Reporter, would be joining Ankler. But Variety has confirmed that Siegel instead has plans to join Rolling Stone as a Senior Reporter. (Both Rolling Stone and THR are also owned by Variety parent company PMC.)

Min, Rushfield and Siegel did not immediately respond to Variety‘s requests for comment.

Variety also hears that Siegel is in discussions with Min to do a podcast for the Ankler in addition to her job at Rolling Stone.

On Twitter, Min called Siegel “a reporting superstar,” applauding her “two seismic abuse stories” that led to the downfall of Warner Bros. chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara in 2018 and producer Scott Rudin last April.

The Ankler, which bills itself as “the newsletter Hollywood loves to hate and hates to love” will remain on Substack in its new phase, which will include podcasts and events, according to the Times, which said Min has been in conversations with Rushfield for 18 months. With Min joining, Rushfield will segue to editorial director and chief columnist.

Since leaving THR in 2017, Min has moved through a series of short-lived positions. She spent seven months as a consultant for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, one year as a news executive at the now-defunct Quibi and 11 months as a contributing editor at Time, where she penned three stories for the weekly newsmagazine.

Siegel is set to begin her new role at Rolling Stone in January.

(Pictured: Janice Min)