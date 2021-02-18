Jane Fonda to Voice Key Role in Apple/Skydance Film ‘Luck’

Oscar-winning actress Jane Fonda has joined the voice cast of “Luck,” a new feature from the just-announced content partnership between Apple and Skydance Animation.

Fonda, who has a long relationship with Skydance Media as the producer of her Netflix series “Grace and Frankie,” is on board for a key role in the film that envisions colliding worlds of good and bad luck — and the unlucky girl who must intervene and save the day.

Fonda will voice The Dragon, described as the “exuberant CEO of Good Luck and undisputed luckiest ancient being in all the land. The Dragon is elegant, stylish and as persuasive as she is powerful. The only thing better than good luck is more good luck, so when bad luck starts to spin out of control, she must face her fears or risk losing good luck forever.”

The film will be directed by Peggy Holmes (“Secret of the Wings”) and written by Kiel Murray (“Cars”).

Fonda is the first talent attachment to a Skydance Animation project since Emma Thompson departed a voice role in “Luck” in 2019. Thompson took issue with the David Ellison-run company’s hire of John Lasseter, who had resigned his post at Pixar following misconduct accusations. Insiders familiar with the project said Fonda has not replaced Thompson, but instead voices a new character, following a story overhaul from Lasseter, Holmes and Murray.

Lasseter, Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Eisenmann are producing for Skydance Animation.

Fonda has two Oscars, seven Golden Globes, two BAFTAs, an Emmy and two Tony nominations. Later this month, she will receive the 2021 Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes, which will join her 2014 AFI life achievement prize on the mantle. Fonda is represented by CAA and Untitled.