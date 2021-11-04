Cannes Documentary ‘Jane by Charlotte’ Sells to International Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Charlotte Gainsbourg’s directorial debut “Jane by Charlotte,” a documentary about her model-actor mother Jane Birkin, is set to travel to major territories.

Represented in international markets by The Party Film Sales, the feature world premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and went on to play at a flurry of film festivals, including New York and Colcoa in Los Angeles.

The film, which portrays Birkin, an actor, singer-songwriter and fashion icon who was Serge Gainsbourg’s longtime lover, has been acquired for Canada (Maison 4:3), Benelux (Piece of Magic), Italy (Wanted), Portugal (Zero Em Comportamento), Spain (Filmin), Switzerland (Ado), Scandinavia (Non Stop Entertainment), Russia/CIS (Russian Wold Vision), Baltics (A-One Baltics) and Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia/Slovenia (MCF).

The documentary was recently acquired by Utopia in the U.S. and will be released domestically in 2022. Jour2Fete, The Party Films Sales’ sister company, will handle the French release. “Jane by Charlotte” was produced by Gainsbourg, Mathieu Ageron, Maxime Delauney and Romain Rousseau.

Charlotte Gainsbourg, Birkin’s daughter with Serge Gainsbourg, has starred in a number of Lars von Trier movies, including “Melancholia” and “Nymphomaniac.” She recently starred in Michel Franco’s “Sundown” and her husband Yvan Attal’s “The Accusation.” She will next portray Simone De Beauvoir opposite Matt Dillon in Fred Garcon’s upcoming drama “An Ocean Apart.”

Variety’s Peter Debruge pointed out that the film title was a “clear homage to ‘Jane B. by Agnès V.,‘ a playful postmodern essay-film by the late, great Agnès Varda, in which the two women conspire to deconstruct Birkin’s star status, somehow augmenting her mystery in the process.”

Marta Balaga contributed to this report.