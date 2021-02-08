Jamie Lee Curtis Joins ‘Borderlands’ Movie With Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart

Jamie Lee Curtis has signed on to Lionsgate’s “Borderlands,” joining Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart in the adaptation of the popular video game from director Eli Roth. Craig Mazin wrote the latest draft of the screenplay.

Curtis will play Tannis, based on the character Dr. Patricia Tannis, an archeologist on the planet of Pandora, whose expertise could help lead to a mysterious vault filled with ancient alien technology. She has a tricky background with Blanchett’s character, Lilith.

“Working with the iconic Jamie Lee Curtis has been a life long dream of mine, and I am so excited for her to bring her humor, warmth and brilliance to the role of Tannis,” Roth said in a statement.

“Jamie is unique in that her characters have depth and gravitas, but are also always hugely entertaining – she commands the screen,” said Lionsgate Motion Pictures Group President Nathan Kahane. “At this point, Jamie is like family to us — after bringing so much to ‘Knives Out’ and hosting last summer’s ‘Lionsgate Live’ fundraiser to help theater workers, we could not be more thrilled to be working with her again.”

Arad Productions’ Avi Arad and Ari Arad and Picturestart’s Erik Feig are producing.

First launched by Gearbox Software in 2009 as a PC and console video game, “Borderlands” has spawned several follow up titles, including “Borderlands 2,” the best-selling title for publisher 2K. The latest title, “Borderlands 3,” debuted in Sept. 2019, has sold over 11 million unites worldwide. Gearbox Entertainment Company founder Randy Pitchford and Take-Two Interactive chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick are executive producing the feature adaptation.

Collider first broke the news.