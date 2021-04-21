Jamie Foxx, Halle Berry, Kevin Hart and More Team for Apple Documentary ‘Number One on the Call Sheet’

Apple Original Films has announced “Number One on the Call Sheet,” two companion documentary features that will celebrate Black achievement in Hollywood and explore what it takes for Black actors to be successful in the film industry.

Produced by Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Datari Turner and Dan Cogan, “Number One on the Call Sheet” is executive produced by Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Reginald Hudlin and Bryan Smiley.

The documentary is separated into two parts, with the first film focusing on the groundbreaking work of Black women actors. “Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Women in Hollywood” is executive produced by Bassett and Berry and directed by Shola Lynch.

The second film celebrates Black achievement in film and highlights the stories and experiences of Black male actors of the past who paved the way for today’s stars. “Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood” is directed by Reginald Hudlin.

Apple has yet to announce a release date for the project.

The new films will debut globally on Apple TV Plus alongside recent Apple Original documentaries and films including “Boys State,” which won two Critics Choice Documentary Awards, “Beastie Boys Story,” which won a Critics Choice Award and was Emmy and Grammy-nominated, and “The Banker,” which was nominated for an NAACP Image Award. Apple will also soon debut original films such as “Emancipation,” starring Will Smith, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” from Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, and “Swan Song,” starring Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris.