Jamie Foxx and Dominique Fishback Team to Adapt Her One-Woman Play ‘Subverted’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Before Dominique Fishback’s critically acclaimed performances in “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Project Power,” the actor wrote and starred in her own one-woman show “Subverted.”

Now, the rising star has teamed with her “Project Power” co-star, Oscar winner Jamie Foxx, to adapt the play into a new special. Fishback will executive produce the project alongside Foxx and his producing partner Datari Turner.

“Subverted” is centered around Eden (Fisbhack), an 18-year-old girl living in the inner city, and depicts “the destruction of Black identity” as seen through her eyes. Fishback plays more than 20 characters in the piece.

Originally written and performed as Fishback’s honors thesis at Pace University, the show has been performed with the MCC Theater Youth Company, Lucille Lortel with Abingdon Theatre’s Ghostlight Reading Series, Wild Project Theater Poetic License Festival and Off Broadway at Culture Project’s Women Center Stage Festival at the Lynn Redgrave Theater.

The news comes amid a breakthrough year for the actor, writer and spoken word artist. Among other accolades, Fishback earned a BAFTA nomination for her portrayal of Deborah Johnson, the fiancée of the late Black Panther Party chairman Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

On Wednesday night, Fishback accepted the supporting actress prize from the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) during their 12th annual awards.

Accepting the award during the virtually produced ceremony, Fishback said, “Playing Deborah Johnson changed my life in so many ways and to get this award is a cherry on top of a big, beautiful experience.”

“I want to thank, Mama Akua, formerly known as Deborah Johnson and Chairman Fred [Hampton] Jr. for allowing us the opportunity to attach ourselves to their legacy,” she added. Fishback also shouted out director Shaka King, producers Ryan Coogler and Charles D. King, and the cast of the WB film, especially Daniel Kaluuya, who she called “the best Fred a girl could ask for.”

Fishback has shared similar feelings of camaraderie with her “Project Power” co-stars Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

In August, Fishback opened up to Variety about working with the duo on the Netflix film, admitting that she was still getting used to the veteran actors praising her in interviews and describing those instances as the biggest “pinch-me moment” of this whole process.

“I don’t think I really had time yet to register the magnitude of having all these people that I admire know my name now or know my work,” Fishback said.

“To have somebody who has won an Academy Award speak so highly about you, there’s no words to describe it, especially when it’s a sci-fi action movie, where people aren’t really talking about the grounding of the actor,” she continued. “Jamie and Joseph always make sure to say that even though it’s a sci-fi action movie, [that I] came with the authenticity and the truth of the character, so it means a lot that they see me and they saw me then and they see me now and they wanted to be with me to celebrate.”

Though the last year marked a major breakthrough for Fishback, the actor previously starred in 2018’s “The Hate U Give” and “Night Comes On,” as well as David Simon’s “The Deuce” and “Show Me a Hero” for HBO.

Fishback has also joined Season 2 of Amazon’s “Modern Love” anthology and has signed on to co-star opposite Samuel L. Jackson in Apple TV Plus’ “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” series.

Fishback is represented by WME, Management 360, Narrative and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.