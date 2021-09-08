Veteran Producer James F. Lopez Named President of Macro Film Studios

Macro CEO Charles D. King tapped veteran producer James F. Lopez as president of Macro Film Studios, overseeing the company’s slate of projects in development, production and distribution.

Lopez previously served as president of Will Packer Productions and, in his new role, joins King, Macro executive vice president Poppy Hanks and vice president Greta Fuentes to spearhead the expansion of the multi-platform media company’s film business.

“James Lopez is an exceptional producer and leader,” King said, announcing Lopez’s hiring. “I respect him immensely. I trust his creative instincts and his understanding of the culture and his connection to artists are unparalleled. As Macro is at an exciting inflection point of expansion, I am thrilled to have him by my side as partner to lead the growth of our film business.”

During his tenure as president of Will Packer Productions, Lopez produced numerous films for Universal Pictures including the upcoming movie “Beast,’” directed by Baltasar Kormakur and starring Idris Elba and Sharlto Copley, which is set for release August 2022. He also produced “The Photograph,” starring Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield; “Little,” with Rae, Regina Hall and Marsai Martin; “What Men Want,” starring Taraji P. Henson; and “Breaking In” with Gabrielle Union.

Lopez was also an executive producer on “Girls Trip,” starring Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Tiffany Haddish; “Night School,” with Kevin Hart and Haddish; “Almost Christmas,” starring Union and Danny Glover; and “Jacob’s Ladder” starring Michael Ealy and Jesse Williams.

“Making the decision of setting up my own shingle or joining an existing organization was a difficult one to make,” Lopez explained. “Charles and I are aligned in our vision which made this decision very easy the more we talked.”

He continued: “Having the opportunity not only to lead the motion picture group but to build other business alongside was a challenge and opportunity that I am very excited about. I look forward to breaking new ground and building a legacy alongside Charles, Poppy, Greta and the entire team at Macro.”

Prior to Will Packer Prods., Lopez was senior vice president of production at SPE’s Screen Gems, where he oversaw box office hits like “Think Like A Man,” “About Last Night,” “Think Like A Man Too,” “The Wedding Ringer,” “The Perfect Guy” and “When The Bough Breaks.” Before Screen Gems, Lopez was senior vice president of marketing for Atlantic Records.