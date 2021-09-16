Jaime King, Antonio Banderas, Tommy Flanagan to Star in Action Thriller ‘Banshee’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaime King, Antonio Banderas and Tommy Flanagan have joined the cast of “Banshee,” an action film from director Jon Keeyes.

The film follows a freelance assassin, codenamed Banshee (King), who is ambushed by Anthony Greene (Flanagan), a powerful mercenary who killed her father, and who is now seeking to collect a bounty on Caleb (Banderas), her former black ops mentor. Caleb went underground five years prior, triggering a race against time as Banshee must find and protect Caleb before Greene and his army of hired killers can find him and take him down.

“’Banshee’ is a complex story of revenge and family, and having this incredibly talented cast to bring these characters to life is a dream,” Keeyes said.

“Banshee” is produced by Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Productions, alongside Keeyes of Highland Myst, from a script by Matthew Rogers, who wrote the trio’s previous movie, “The Survivalist.” Shaun Sanghani also serves as a producer on the film.

“We’re excited to have such as amazing cast for this wall-to-wall action movie,” said Yale Levine and Beckerman. “Antonio Banderas is a legend and having him alongside Jaime King and Tommy Flanagan in such a high-energy film is going to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.”

King is the star of Netflix’s “Black Summer” and has appeared in “Pearl Harbor,” “White Chicks,” “Sin City” and “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.”

Banderas recently earned an Oscar nomination for his work in Pedro Almodovar’s “Pain and Glory” and also recently starred in “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.” Other credits include “The Mask of Zorro,” “Desperado” and “Evita.” Banderas will next be seen starring in the upcoming Indiana Jones film, “Uncharted” and “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”

Flanagan is known for his roles in FX crime drama series “Sons of Anarchy” and “Mayans M.C.” He has also appeared in “Gladiator,” “Braveheart” and “Westworld.” He will star in “Power Book IV: Force.”

Red Sea Media is on board to handle international sales for “Banshee.” Red Sea has previously worked with Yale Productions on “Rogue Hostage,” starring John Malkovich and Tyrese Gibson, and “The Survivalist,” currently in post-production and starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers. Negotiations were handled by Elsa Ramo of Ramo Law on behalf of Yale Productions.

Executive Producers include Roman Kopelevich, Marcie Sinaiko and Barry Habib of Red Sea Media, Michael Rothstein of Yale Productions, Jason Kringstein, Scott Levenson, Lee Broda, Joel Michaely, Sabine Stener, Gigi Lacks, Jerre van den Bent, Jeff Tussi, Kurt Ebner and Gregory Ruden. Mandi Murro and Jesse Korman of Yale Productions are co-producers on the film.

King is repped by Gersh and Management Production Entertainment. Banderas is repped by Emanuel Nunez of NuCo Media Group. Flanagan is repped by Gersh and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.