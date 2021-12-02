Suspect Arrested in Jacqueline Avant Shooting

A suspect has been arrested in the shooting of Jacqueline Avant, the Beverly Hills Police Department announced in a press conference Thursday.

Police arrested Aariel Maynor, 29, who shot and killed Avant after breaking into her Beverly Hills home early Wednesday morning. Avant was the wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant, the mother of Democratic fundraiser Nicole Avant and the mother-in-law of Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

A private security guard, who was left unhurt, was at Avant’s home at the time of the incident. Several cameras caught Maynor’s vehicle driving east out of Beverly Hills after the shooting, and during the shooting police said that Maynor shot himself in the foot. Police received a call at 2:23 a.m. on Wednesday saying that someone had been shot in the 1100 block of Maytor Place in the Trousdale Estates area. Avant was later taken by Beverly Hills paramedics to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she died. She was 81.

Avant was known for her philanthropic work, including serving on the board of directors of UCLA’s International Student Center and as president of the Neighbors of Watts.

After news of Avant’s tragic death broke on Wednesday morning, Hollywood figures, musicians, politicians and more shared tributes to her.

“Jackie Avant was a wonderful woman, a great partner to Clarence and mother to Alex and Nicole, an active citizen and a dear friend to Hillary and me for 30 years,” President Bill Clinton tweeted. “She inspired admiration, respect and affection in everyone who knew her. We are heartbroken. She will be deeply missed.”

Tavis Smiley, Reginald Hudlin, Donna Brazile, Diane Warren, Viola Davis, Stevie Wonder and Magic Johnson were among those who shared their condolences. Tyler Perry pledged that “every available resource will be used to find whoever is responsible for this awful nightmare.”