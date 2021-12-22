Jack Hedley, ‘For Your Eyes Only’ Star, Dies at 92

Jack Hedley, who appeared in films including “For Your Eyes Only” opposite Roger Moore, died on Dec. 11. He was 92.

His death was confirmed by a notice in The Times of London, which reads: “[Hedley] died on 11th December 2021, aged 92, after a short illness bravely borne. At his request there will be no funeral. He will be much missed by his family and friends.”

The actor racked up 99 credits in a career spanning five decades as well as numerous appearances in the theater.

Born in London as Jack Hawkins, he changed his last name at the outset of his career to avoid confusion with a prolific British actor of the same name.

Hedley appeared in numerous British productions including “Colditz,” in which he played Lt. Colonel Preston, and “The Scarlet Blade,” directed by John Gilling. He also had parts in American war epic “The Longest Day,” which starred John Wayne, Robert Ryan and Richard Burton, and “In The French Style” with Jean Seberg and Stanley Baker.

He also had an uncredited part in “Lawrence of Arabia” as a reporter at Lawrence’s funeral.

In the 1980s and ’90s Hedley was a familiar face on British television with guest appearances in shows including “Only Fools and Horses,” “‘Allo ‘Allo,” “Dalziel and Pascoe” and “Space Precinct” (pictured above) although he also had a lead part as a burned out police detective in Lucio Fulci’s horror film “The New York Ripper.”

But his best-known role was in the Bond film “For Your Eyes Only,” in which he played Carole Bouquet’s father Sir Timothy Havelock, who is murdered by a Cuban hitman while attempting to locate a shipwreck for the British Secret Service.

Hedley’s last on-screen appearance was as a priest in Italian limited series “St. Paul.”