Happy Madison Co-Founder Jack Giarraputo Launches Advertising Agency Slice Collective (EXCLUSIVE)

Jack Giarraputo, the veteran Hollywood executive who co-founded Happy Madison with Adam Sandler, is launching advertising agency Slice Collective at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin.

The company, co-founded with former Lazard private equity executive Abhishek Som, is a full-service creative advertising agency aiming to produce Hollywood-level campaigns for clients around the world.

Films that Giarraputo has produced have collectively grossed more than $4 billion at the global box office. His credits include films “Anger Management,” “Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” “Happy Gilmore,” “The Wedding Singer,” and series “Rules of Engagement.”

Leading the Slice team is Leo Draper, former VP creative advertising, Sony Pictures, who has had previous stints with StudioCanal and Warner Bros. While at Sony, Draper led the international campaigns for films including “Peter Rabbit,” “Little Women” and “Men in Black: International.”

Draper is joined by Nick Herbst, who manages business development. Additionally, former Reliance Entertainment consultant Medha Jaishankar will be serving as media advisor.

“Being a Hollywood-based agency, but with an international roster of creative talent, we can heighten efficiency by avoiding extra costs associated with weekend delays or working across time zones,” said Giarraputo. “The goal is to personalize marketing, because microtargeting is going to be by far the most effective way to advertise in the near future. Our efficient pipeline and our unique marketing perspectives can be passed along to the client/user for more spots, with increased effectiveness.”

“Our work in the U.S. and beyond has validated the idea that our international creatives can deliver in a way that is just as compelling as their American counterparts,” said Som.