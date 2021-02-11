Jack Black to Play Claptrap in Star-Studded ‘Borderlands’ Movie

Jack Black has been cast in “Borderlands,” Lionsgate’s movie adaptation of the popular video game. He joins an A-list ensemble that includes Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Black will voice the role of Claptrap, a persistently sarcastic robot that isn’t all that invested in the survival of his teammates. Eli Roth, who previously collaborated with Black and Blanchett on the 2018 family comedy “The House With a Clock in Its Walls,” is directing “Borderlands.”

“I am so excited to reunite with Jack, this time in the recording booth,” Roth said. “Claptrap is the funniest character in the game, and Jack is perfect to bring him to the big screen.”

Nathan Kahane, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, says choosing Black for the role was “one of the biggest no-brainer casting decisions we’ve ever made.”

“We couldn’t have been more in sync with our filmmakers and casting executives as we approached this role,” Kahane said. “Everyone who’s ever played the game knows Jack is perfect for this part. We’re thrilled he will add his endless comic energy and voice to our film — he’ll bring so much to the movie.”

“Borderlands” is based on the role-playing shooter game that launched in 2009. The game, which has spawned several sequels and stands as one of the most successful franchises, takes place on the planet of Pandora. Craig Mazin, who created the acclaimed HBO miniseries “Chernobyl,” wrote the latest draft of the screenplay.

As previously announced, Blanchett is playing the main protagonist Lilith, while Hart is portraying a skilled soldier named Roland. Curtis has been cast as Tannis, an archeologist working on Pandora.

Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing through their Arad Productions banner, with Erik Feig also producing through Picturestar. Randy Pitchford, executive producer of the “Borderlands” video game franchise and founder of the Gearbox Entertainment Company, is also executive producing the film with Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive.

James Myers and Aaron Edmonds are overseeing the project on behalf of Lionsgate. Emmy Yu is overseeing the film for Arad Productions. Lucy Kitada and Royce Reeves-Darby are overseeing the project for Picturestar. Robert Melnik negotiated the deal on behalf of Lionsgate.

Black most recently starred alongside Hart in “Jumanji: The Next Level,” which grossed more than $800 million worldwide. Up next, he is reuniting with “School of Rock” director Richard Linklater on the animated Netflix movie “Apollo 10½: A Space Age Adventure.”

Black is represented by WME and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.