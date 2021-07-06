Italy’s Minerva Pictures Boards Slasher ‘What The Waters Left Behind: Scars,’ Launches Sales at Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Italian genre outfit Minerva Pictures has teamed with New Zealand’s Black Mandala Films to co-produce and launch international pre-sales at Cannes on horror/slasher “What the Waters Left Behind: Scars,” to be co-directed by Argentine helmers Nicolas Onetti and Matías Salinas (“Omen”).

Shooting is set to start in Argentina in September.

Pic is a sequel to “What the Waters Left Behind,” which was co-directed by Nicolas and Luciano Onetti and won them the best promising directors award in 2017 at Spain’s Sitges fest, Europe’s top genre event. A Netflix sale followed.

This sequel project was among official selections at the Sitges Coming Soon platform and the Blood Window Market at Ventana Sur in Buenos Aires.

Shooting of “What the Waters Left Behind: Scars” will take place in the atmospheric village of Epecuén, Argentina, the tourist resort near Buenos Aires that sat underwater for 25 years after a dam broke in 1985. The waters then receded several years ago and the ruins of Epecuén emerged exposing a bleak and deserted landscape. The residents never returned.

Plot turns on an Anglo-American indie rock band that winds up stranded in Epecuén, where their internal conflicts and the bad luck of their tour quickly lose importance before the hell that awaits them.

The co-production and distribution deal for “What the Waters Left Behind: Scars” was negotiated by Minerva Pictures head of international Monica Ciarli and Black Mandala Films co-CEO Michael Kraetzer.