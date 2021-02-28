Italy’s D’Innocenzo Brothers (‘Bad Tales’) Set for ‘America Latina,’ With Elio Germano (EXCLUSIVE)

Italian twins Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo, who made a splash in Berlin last year with “Bad Tales,” are back on set with dark thriller “America Latina” toplining Elio Germano, who was at Berlin 2020 with two pics: “Bad Tales” and “Hidden Away,” for which he scored a Silver Bear.

Shooting started March 1 on “America Latina.” Its story details of which are being kept under wraps other than it’s “a love story and like all love stories it’s obviously a thriller,” as the brothers cryptically put it recently speaking to the Italian press.

“Bad Tales,” in which Germano played the sadistic father in a dysfunctional suburban family, won the Berlin 2020 best screenplay award.

“America Latina” is being co-produced by Lorenzo Mieli’s The Apartment, a Fremantle company, and Vision Distribution, which will release the film theatrically in Italy. Le Pacte is also on board and will be distributing France.

Vision Distribution, which is headed by veteran exec Catia Rossi, is launching sales on “America Latina” at the European Film Market where the company in unveiling a slate comprising several other new titles by name Italian directors.

The other new Italian productions on Vision’s EFM slate include:

Apocalyptic drama Siccità, set amid a protracted drought in Rome, is directed by Paolo Virzì (“Human Capital,” “Like Crazy”) and features an A-list local cast comprising Monica Bellucci, Sara Serraiocco (“Counterpart”) and Silvio Orlando (“The Young Pope”). Currently shooting. Produced by Wildside, a Fremantle company, and Vision Distribution.

Prison drama “The Inner Cage,” directed by Leonardo di Costanzo (“The Intruder”) stars Toni Servillo (“The Great Beauty”) and Silvio Orlando (“The Young Pope”). “A n old mobster and a prison guard must find a way to coexist so that imprisonment can become less so, and perhaps reveal the paradox that is behind the very concept of captivity,” say its promotional materials. Pic is produced by Carlo Cresto Dina’s Tempesta with RAI Cinema in Italy and Amka Films for Switzerland. Vision Distribution is the Italian and international distributor.

Drama “ 3/19″ by Silvio Soldini (“Bread and Tulips,” “Emma”), which will start shooting starting in April, stars Kasia Smutniak (“Dolittle,” “Perfect Strangers”) in the role of a successful lawyer who triggers an accident that causes the death of a young immigrant. Pic is co-produced by Lionello Cerri’s Lumière & Co. and Vision Distribution which will also release in Italy.

“In such challenging times, it’s really exciting for Vision to focus on quality cinema,” said Rossi who added: “we are proud to have such great auteurs in our lineup and we are sure these projects will have the strength to be both festival and audience pleasers.”