Italy’s 3zero2 Ramps Up After Appointing ‘Bad Tales’ Producer Giuseppe Saccà (EXCLUSIVE)

Italy’s 3zero2 shingle, which is a co-producer of Brendan Foley’s pan-European noir “Body of Water,” is ramping up and expanding into film after bringing on board producer Giuseppe Saccà who shepherded Berlin prizewinning drama “Bad Tales.”

The Milan-based outfit founded and headed by veteran TV exec Piero Crispino (pictured, left) has been quietly gaining prominence in Italy in the kids’ space by producing shows for Disney that have travelled internationally, such as “Alex & Co” and “Penny on M.A.R.S.,” but also various types of content for local broadcasters RAI, Mediaset, Sky, Viacom and Discovery.

Now, 3zero2 is looking to grow and broaden its scope with the arrival of Saccà (pictured, right) who in March was appointed director of content after he exited Pepito Production, the Rome-based company headed by his father, former RAI head of drama Agostino Saccà, which will be collaborating closely with 3zero2, Crispino said. Besides “Bad Tales,” by Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo, Pepito produced Gianni Amelio’s “Hammamet,” which performed well at the Italian box office, as well as several successful TV series.

At 3zero2 Giuseppe Saccà now has two feature films –– details of which are being kept under wraps –– planned to go into production this year, one to be produced in tandem with Pepito.

“He’s a young producer with plenty of talent and lots of film experience, so with him on board we are filling that gap,” Crispino said, adding that besides venturing into film, 3zero2 is also looking to do more scripted series for adults outside of their involvement in “Body of Water,” for which ZDF Enterprises will be launching sales at MipTV, now that a pilot script has been completed.

Here is a rundown of top product that 3zero2 is selling at MipTV

–– “Green Girl” series in development about a a female teen-age superhero “who through her very particular relationship with nature tries to save the world from our folly and stupidity,” says Crispino who is looking for a co-production and distribution agreement with a European partner.

–– “Marta & Eva,” a 20 episode Italian-language dramedy series about the bond between two teen girls. One is a prizewinning ice-skater whose real passion is singing. The other is a talented singer with a passion for ice-skating. Co-produced with RAI, which will air the show on April 26.

–– “School Hacks,” an original format comprising 30 5-minute episodes. Set in a school where social media helps kids bond and overcome trials and tribulations of adolescence. Co-produced with Disney and pre-sold to Disney in Italy where it will also play on RAI. Shot in Italy with an English-speaking cast.

3zero2 is owned by Paris-based Euro Media, the prominent provider of broadcast services for live sports, entertainment and events, which is active across Europe, including France, Germany, U.K. and Italy, which is the only country where they are also involved in making content. “Our role within Euro Media is to spearhead the content creation aspect,” said Crispino.