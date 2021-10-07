Pandemic Horror Anthology ‘’Isolation’ Acquired by Gravitas Ventures and Kamikaze Dogfight (EXCLUSIVE)

Gravitas Ventures and Kamikaze Dogfight have acquired the U.S. and Canadian rights for Nathan Crooker’s film “Isolation.”

The feature-length anthology connects nine stories of people from all over the world confronting their darkest fears during the pandemic. Crooker, who produces the film, tasked 11 filmmakers with creating their stories using only the production equipment and resources they had with them when they entered quarantine. They were also barred from using Zoom or other video conferencing services. “Isolation” premiered at FrightFest UK 2021 and will have its North American premiere on Oct. 15th at Screamfest LA, followed by a release on VOD platforms on Nov. 2.

Directors on the project include acclaimed horror directors such as Dennie Gordon, Larry Fessenden, Bobby Roe, Andrew Kasch, Zach Passero and Christian Pasquariello, as well as newer voices like Alexandra Near; Alix Austin and Keir Siewert; and Kyle I. Kelley and Adam Brown.

Crooker produces on behalf of his company Ghost Gang Productions,alongside James P. Gannon and Sophie Gold.

“We are thrilled to be working with Gravitas Ventures and Kamikaze Dogfight in bringing this unnerving and suspenseful anthology out into the world,” Crooker said. “Making this film with the many talented directors was such a rewarding process, and I am incredibly proud of having created a story unlike anything else in the horror genre.”

“This bloody take on COVID-esque isolation makes us look at our own darkest fears,” said Megan Huggins, acquisitions coordinator for Gravitas Ventures. “Using an anthology format, the various filmmakers have shown us how citizens of the world are one and the same when confronted by a terrifying outbreak… but how we survive is different.”

“It’s always fun working with new directors and veterans to create something unique to the times we are living in. This grouping of films brings some thought-provoking ideas to the mix in the genre and gives the audience lots to feast upon,” said Andrew van den Houten of Kamikaze Dogfight.