Iron Man Fans Ask Marvel to Bring Tony Stark Back to Life on L.A. Billboard

“Avengers: Endgame,” which had its worldwide premiere two years ago, gave Tony Stark a well-deserved heroic ending. After proclaiming his titular line, “I am Iron Man,” Stark snapped his fingers and had Thanos and his Chitauri army disintegrated into dust. Even though wielding the power of the Infinity Stones killed him in the end, Stark was able to save the entire universe from Thanos’ peril.

While the ending satisfied most fans who followed actor Robert Downey Jr. on his 11-year cinematic journey, it clearly didn’t satisfy all of them. A group of anonymous fans have paid to put up a billboard in Los Angeles that pleads Marvel Studios to revive their beloved hero.

“A new billboard has been put up by fans in Los Angeles, and asks Marvel Studios to bring the Iron Man, Tony Stark, back to life,” @LightsCameraPod posted on Twitter.

A new billboard has been put up by fans in Los Angeles, and asks Marvel Studios to bring the Iron Man, Tony Stark, back to life. pic.twitter.com/JtG2GvdzmL — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) April 22, 2021

Despite the efforts of this group of fans, Marvel Studios does not have any current plans to bring Downey Jr. back into the fold. With films like “Black Widow” and Disney Plus series like “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” kicking off the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio already has a vast lineup of projects in the works focusing on other characters. Also, while Downey Jr. has made it clear that he is grateful for the opportunity Marvel gave him, he is done playing Tony Stark.

“Playing Tony/Iron Man was hard and I dug deep,” Downey Jr. said in an interview with Hindustan Times. “I had an incredible 10-year run that was creatively satisfying. I’ve done all I could with that character and can do other things now. Now, being middle-aged, you start looking at the back nine and realize this is all part of the journey, and things end. I am fortunate and eternally grateful to have wound up where I have.”