Mubi Buys Climate Change Documentary ‘Invisible Demons’ Following Cannes Film Festival Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Mubi has acquired rights to climate change documentary “Invisible Demons” and plans to release the film in select U.S. theaters and on the company’s streaming platform in 2022.

Directed by Rahul Jain, “Invisible Demons” premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and later played at the Zurich Film Festival and the BFI London Film Festival. The movie will have its U.S. premiere at DOC NYC in November.

“Invisible Demons” shines a light on the increasingly urgent global climate crisis. Mubi, which functions as a streaming service, a film distributor and a production company, says the film offers new perspective on the clear and present climate realities. A press release about the movie reads: “Told through striking images and eye-opening accounts from everyday citizens fighting to survive, ‘Invisible Demons’ offers a new perspective on the clear and present climate reality. The film delivers a visceral and immersive journey through the devastating effects of climate change, explored through the stories of just a few of Delhi’s 30 million inhabitants. Jain engages the senses by directly stimulating our desire to live in a world with equitable access to clean air and water.”

“On behalf of the rest of the film team and myself, we are thrilled to be working with Mubi to reach audiences around the globe with Invisible Demons” Jain said. “Mubi has cultivated a unique home for artists and we couldn’t be happier to now become part of this wonderful community of filmmakers.”

“Invisible Demons” was executive produced and co-financed by Participant Media, whose roster includes environmental films such as “An Inconvenient Truth” and “Dark Waters.”

“We are very proud of Rahul’s documentary which was incredibly well received at Cannes this year,” said David Linde, Participant’s CEO. “Having an innovative distributor like Mubi showcase his look at the climate crisis will magnify this important work to a worldwide audience, all of whom are facing a new climate reality.”

Producers include Toinen Katse and Ma.Ja.De. FilmProduktions, with support from FFF-MDM-YLE-AVEK, as well as Iikka Vehkalahti and Heino Deckert. Yaël Bitton served as editor and co-wrote the film alongside Vehkalahti and Jain. Participant and MK2 Films are handling global sales. MUBI, Participant’s Rob Williams, and MK2’s Fionnuala Jamison negotiated the deal.

Mubi’s recent international acquisitions include Cannes opening night film “Annette,” Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta,” Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World,” and Mia Hansen-Løve’s “Bergman Island.” Participant’s latest slate has featured Matt Damon in “Stillwater,” and the documentaries “My Name Is Pauli Murray” and “Flee.”