International Box Office: ‘Venom 2’ Rips Into $62.3 Million, ‘No Time to Die’ Nears $450 Million Globally

Sony’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” loomed large at the international box office this weekend, sinking its prodigious chompers into $62.3 million. That pushes the superhero adventure’s global haul to a muscular $283.7 million. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” expanded to 44 international markets over the weekend, including such major markets as the U.K., Italy, Spain, South Korea and India. The coming days will see the “Venom” sequel bow in France and Germany, with Australia on tap for November and an opening in Japan planned for December.

MGM and Eon’s “No Time to Die,” which Universal is releasing internationally, continued to perform well overseas. The 007 sequel marks Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond, and fans appear to be turning out to bid farewell. The film pulled in $54 million overseas, bringing its global gross to $447.5 million. The film still hasn’t opened in China, where it is set to debut on Oct. 29. But it has done particularly robust business in the U.K. and Ireland, where “No Time to Die” has grossed $92.9 million.

Warner Bros.’ “Dune” continued to build an impressive head of steam as it barrels towards its domestic opening next weekend. The ambitious adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sprawling sci-fi epic grossed $8.5 million this weekend, that included openings in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia and Greece. “Dune” has earned $129.3 million overseas so far.

“The Last Duel,” a medieval drama that stars Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, collapsed at the domestic box office and didn’t get much of a lift internationally. The 20th Century Studios release earned $4.2 million from 37 territories, pushing its global total to a disastrous $9 million. The costly film is looking like a major money loser for Disney, which gained the rights when it absorbed 21st Century Fox’s entertainment assets in 2019.

Disney did have something to celebrate, however. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” earned $3.6 million internationally, which pushes its global gross to $414.3 million.