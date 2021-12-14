Indie Spirit Awards 2022: Full List of Nominations

“Zola,” a darkly comic look at a part-time stripper’s Florida trip gone horribly wrong, topped dominated nominations for the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards, picking up a leading seven nods.

But the film, which is based on a Twitter thread that went viral, faces fierce competition in the best feature category. It’s up against “The Novice,” a twisty thriller that scored five nominations, as well as “The Lost Daughter,” an adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel of the same name, which scored four nominations. Rounding out the feature film race are “A Chiara,”

an Italian-language family drama, and “C’mon C’mon,” a warm-hearted look at an uncle’s relationship with his young nephew.

The nomination were announced Tuesday by Beanie Feldstein, Regina Hall, and Naomi Watts. The awards, which are returning in-person in 2022 after going virtual due to COVID in 2021, highlight and celebrate movies that are, for the most part, produced and conceived outside of the Hollywood mainstream. In order to qualify, eligible films have to have budgets of less than $22.5 million. That prevents other awards contenders such as “Nightmare Alley” or “King Richard” from competing for Indie Spirits.

In recent years, the Spirits have expanded and now recognizes television productions.

In 2021, the Spirits awarded its best feature prize to “Nomadland,” which went on to score the Best Picture honor at the Oscars. But the choices between the Indie Spirits and the Academy often deviate. The Spirits have honored Oscar winners such as “Moonlight” with its top honors, but they have also handed best feature to “The Farewell” and “If Beale Street Could Talk,” both of which failed to land best picture nominations at the Academy Awards.

Winners are selected by members of Film Independent. The Spirit Awards will air on IFC on Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022.

Here is the list of Spirit nominees (Updating Live).

Best Feature

A Chiara

C’mon C’mon

The Lost Daughter

The Novice

Zola

Best Male Lead

Clifton Collins Jr., “Jockey”

Frankie Faison, “Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”

Michael Greyeyes, “Wild Indian”

Udo Kier, “Swan Song”

Simon Rex, “Red Rocket”

Best Female Lead

Isabelle Fuhrman, “The Novice”

Brittany S. Hall, “Test Pattern”

Patti Harrison, “Together Together”

Taylour Paige, “Zola”

Kali Reis, “Catch the Fair One”

Best Director

Janicza Bravo, “Zola”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Lauren Hadaway, “The Novice”

Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon”

Ninja Thyberg, “Pleasure”

Best Cinematography

Chiara

Blue Bayou

The Humans

Passing

Zola

Best Documentary

Ascension

Flee

In The Same Breath

Procession

Summer of Soul

Best First Feature

“7 Days”

“Holler”

“Queen of Glory”

“Test Pattern”

Wild Indian

John Cassavettes Award (Given to the best feature made for under $500,000)

Cryptozoo

Jockey

Shiva Baby

Sweet Thing

This is Not a War Story

Best Screenplay

Nikole Beckwith, “Together Together”

Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, “Zola”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Mike Mills, “C’mon C’mon”

Todd Stephens, “Swan Song”

Best First Screenplay

Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., “Wild Indian ”

Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown, “Cicada”

Shatara Michelle Ford, “Test Pattern ”

Fran Kranz, “Mass”

Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski, “Pig”

Best Supporting Female

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Amy Forsyth, “The Novice”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Revika Reustle, “Pleasure”

Suzanna Son, “Red Rocket”

Best Supporting Male

Colman Domingo, “Zola”

Meeko Gattuso, “Queen of Glory”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Will Patton, “Sweet Thing”

Chaske Spencer, “Wild Indian”

Best Editing

“A Chiara”

“The Nowhere Inn”

“The Novice”

“Zola”

“The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”