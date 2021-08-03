‘Indian Matchmaking’ Creator and Producer Smriti Mundhra Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has signed Academy Award nominee and Emmy-nominated “Indian Matchmaking” creator Smriti Mundhra for representation in all areas.

Mundhra created and executive produced the Netflix original series, which is nominated for an Emmy award for outstanding unstructured reality program. “Indian Matchmaking” offered an inside look at the custom of matchmaking in Indian cultures through a contemporary lens.

In 2020, Mundhra’s film, “St. Louis Superman,” was nominated for an Academy Award for best documentary short and won the Critics Choice Award for best short documentary. The project, co-directed with Sami Khan, followed Bruce Franks Jr. as the former battle rapper, Ferguson activist and Missouri state representative tried to pass a critical bill for his community.

Mundhra’s directorial debut, the feature documentary “A Suitable Girl,” premiered in competition at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, where it won the Albert Maysles Prize for best new documentary director. Mundhra was also an executive producer on “1232KMS,” a documentary film for Disney Plus Hotstar, and she currently serves as a consulting producer on the new HBO Max feature “Hallowed Ground.”

The filmmaker and producer is the founder of Meralta Films, a Los Angeles and Mumbai-based production company focused on creating premium fiction and non-fiction content from culturally specific points of view. The company is currently developing projects with Apple TV Plus and HBO Max, among others.

Upcoming directing projects include the HBO Max documentary series “Through Our Eyes,” centered on the Los Angeles housing crisis; a four-part docuseries centered on the history of Bollywood; and a six-part docuseries about civil rights in the modern-day.

Mundhra continues to be repped by managers Bash Naran and Britton Rizzio at Writ Large; attorney Orly Ravid at Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP; and publicist Samantha “Sam” Srinivasan at Sechel PR.