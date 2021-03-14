‘In the Heights’ Debuts Energy-Filled Trailer Celebrating Latinx Culture

The wait is finally over for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s adaptation of his Tony-nominated musical “In the Heights,” directed by Jon M. Chu. With a new trailer debut Sunday, the first official look at the completed pic since late 2019, the drama is set to deliver on its promise of celebrating Latinx culture in New York City when it hits theaters and HBO Max June 18.

Prior to the trailer’s debut, the film’s Twitter account unveiled new posters and art, which featured pops of blue, purple, red and orange with various backgrounds framing the cursive stylization of “In the Heights.”

The time has come! TRAILER TOMORROW. #InTheHeightsMovie (1/3) pic.twitter.com/ajCoi1MxV6 — In The Heights Movie (@intheheights) March 13, 2021

The musical drama stars “Hamilton” alum Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, a bodega owner with big dreams living in the predominantly Dominican Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan. The slice-of-life musical unfolds over the course of three days, featuring cast members Corey Hawkins, Jimmy Smits, Melissa Barrera, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Dascha Polanco and Stephanie Beatriz. Miranda, who originated the role of Usnavi on stage, will instead portray Piraguero, the owner of a small piragua stand.

The Warner Bros. adaptation of Miranda’s Broadway play, which was penned by Quiara Alegria Hudes, was originally scheduled to debut last June, but was postponed as the pandemic began to sweep the country, shuttering theaters and halting film productions.

Chu, who previously helmed “Crazy Rich Asians” describes the film as a universal story that cherishes family and the immigrant community. “You can’t change the world if they don’t want to change, but never underestimate the power of planting a seed,” Chu said. “I believe that this movie is an amazingly beautiful seed that can change a lot of minds.”

Watch the trailer below.