“In the Heights” will hit theaters, and HBO Max, sooner than expected. The musical is slated to open on June 11 instead of June 18.

Director Jon M. Chu shared the news on Twitter, writing, “Surprise. We coming to Theaters one week earlier!!! There has been so much demand since our trailer release this week that we decided to get it out to you sooner. Let’s gooooooooooooo!!!! See you soon. JUNE 11th 2021.”

