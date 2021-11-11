Imax Hires Former Netflix Executive Julie Fontaine to Lead Marketing

Imax has named veteran film executive Julie Fontaine as senior VP of marketing. In the newly created role, she will lead the company’s promotional efforts across movie theaters and streaming for upcoming blockbusters and prestige films.

Fontaine, who recently worked at Netflix as VP of film publicity, will report directly to Imax chief marketing officer Denny Tu.

“Julie is a game-changing leader with exceptional versatility, having spearheaded successful marketing and publicity campaigns across theatrical and streaming, for blockbuster movies and award-winning prestige films,” said Tu. “As Imax further expands its global content portfolio and diversifies its filmmaker partnerships, Julie’s expertise will help ensure that the Imax Experience remains first-choice for our fans and partners alike.”

Fontaine will oversee strategic marketing campaigns and creative for Imax’s blockbusters in the United States and internationally, as well as product and marketing strategy across the Imax theater network. She’ll also work closely with the company’s studio, filmmaking, and exhibition partners. In the coming year, there will be several buzzy releases — such as Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” Jordan Peele’s thriller “Nope” and Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” — that boast Imax technology.

“Imax is leading the way on how audiences experience entertainment; they are at the forefront of the evolution of film technology, enabling the world’s best storytellers to immerse us in the spectacular worlds they create,” said Fontaine. “I could not be more thrilled to join the incredible marketing team as they continue to find innovative and impactful ways to connect audiences to Imax.”

While at Netflix, Fontaine built and led a team of more than 100 staff members and worked on hundreds of film titles, including “Bird Box,” “Extraction” and Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma.” Prior to that job, she served as executive VP of worldwide publicity and marketing strategy at Lionsgate. She began her career at Miramax Films, where she worked for six years. Fontaine served on the board of the New York Women’s Foundation for six years and is a currently member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, as well as Film Independent.