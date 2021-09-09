Imax Hires John Turner as Head of Documentaries

Imax has appointed John Turner to oversee all things documentary and non-fiction.

As head of documentaries, Turner will spearhead the development of non-fiction film and will report to Imax Entertainment president Megan Colligan.

“This is the most exciting time for documentary filmmaking and Imax is renowned for its transformative and groundbreaking films – including my own first experience with Imax at the Cinesphere in Toronto,” Turner said in a statement. “Today, it is the leading platform for storytellers who want to showcase the aspirational, and often unbelievable world around us. I’m thrilled to join the amazing team here and look forward to continuing the tradition of bringing powerful and contemporary stories to our screens from creators all around the world.”

In his new role, Turner will also lead the company’s five-picture agreement with Imagine Documentaries, beginning with “Mars 2080,” a doc about a colony on Mars set 60 years in the future. At the same time, he will work closely with Imax’s music chief Jason Richmond to identify new opportunities to create music content across platforms with Imax technology. Their collaboration will build on last month’s theatrical release of Halsey’s “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” and 2019’s “Jesus Is King” by Kanye West.

“John’s deep filmmaking experience and creative storytelling ability will be critical as we continue to expand the storied Imax documentary business,” Colligan said in a statement. “His proven track record of creating award-winning content will also help us immerse new audiences in awe-inspiring worlds that only Imax technology can truly capture – whether that’s the bottom of the ocean or the furthest reaches of outer space.”

Prior to joining Imax, Turner worked at Netflix as a development consultant in its documentary features division. He also created the crime series “Dirty Money” and served as an executive producer on the documentary “Why Did You Kill Me?” His resume also includes stints at Vice’s cable channel Viceland and Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions.