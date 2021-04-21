Imax Will Release Next Five Films From Imagine Documentaries

Imax has partnered with Imagine Documentaries, the non-fiction division of the entertainment company founded by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, to produce and distribute its next five films.

The upcoming slate deal covers topics including space, exploration, natural sciences and more. In addition to co-financing the titles, Imax will screen the movies in its high-quality theaters.

“Mars 2080” will kick off the pact, with the remaining titles to be announced soon. The movie, directed by Eliza McNitt (“Spheres”), is scheduled to release globally in 2022.

Based on a concept by science writer Stephen Petranek, the future-set “Mars 2080” follows a mother and daughter displaced from Earth by climate change. The duo makes the difficult journey to Mars, adjusting to life with hundreds of thousands of people from different countries as they form a new civilization. The filmmakers are working with research scientists to creatively predict what existing on the red planet could look like in 50 years. Grazer, Howard and Justin Wilkes produced the film, which was co-written by McNitt and Lynn Renee Maxcy.

“With Mars all over the news, the once-distant dream of humankind traveling there is now well within our reach,” Wilkes said. “In the meantime, we hope that our film will inspire audiences from around the world, school children to adults, to take their own journey to Mars through the magic of this Imax experience.”

Imagine Entertainment first collaborated with Imax on the re-release of “Apollo 13,” marking the first 35mm live-action film to be digitally remastered with Imax technology. Imax Entertainment president Megan Colligan says she hopes the alliance fosters more “life-changing experiences” for moviegoers.

“The unique ability of humans to look past the horizon and into the great beyond has always been vital to pushing society forward, perhaps now more than ever,” Colligan said. “Imax has always sought to immerse audiences in inspiring visions of the future. Now, with the incredibly creative minds at Imagine as our partners, and with the innovators at P&G for Mars 2080, we’ll have the opportunity to bring even more life-changing experiences to moviegoers all around the world.”