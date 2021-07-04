×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Six Reasons Why ‘Zola,’ a Virtuoso Walk on the Wild Side, Is the Must-See Movie of the Summer (Column)

‘Normal People’ Sweeps the Board at Irish Film and Television Awards, ‘Wolfwalkers’ Takes Best Film

Normal People
Courtesy of Hulu

The Academy Award-nominated animated feature “Wolfwalkers,” from Kilkenny-based studio Cartoon Saloon, has won Best Film at the Irish Film and Television Awards this evening.

It is the second time an animated feature has won in the category, the first being Cartoon Saloon’s “Song of the Sea” in 2015.

“Avengers: Endgame” star Josh Brolin presented the award for Best Film. “My own story with Ireland is that at 20 years old I was in Dublin, and I blindly walked into a theatre on a movie called ‘My Left Foot,’ and left a changed man,” he recalled. “With the rest of my very little money that same trip, I saw the Cusack’s do ‘The Three Sisters’ at the Gate Theatre and was again changed. I also read ‘A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man’ that same trip. Ireland has had a massive impact on me, so I just wanted to say congratulations to all the nominees because I know how tough it is to manifest an idea into film.”

Normal People” was the big winner of the evening after racking up a total of nine awards, including for Best Drama. Paul Mescal scooped up the Best Actor in a Lead Role – Drama while Lenny Abrahamson won for Best Director – Drama.

“Bridgerton’s” Nicola Coughlan was presented the award for Rising Star.

Read the full list of winners below:  

Best Film
Wolfwalkers

Director Film
Cathy Brady – Wildfire

Script Film
Clare Dunne & Malcom Campbell – Herself

Actor in a Lead Role – Film
Gabriel Byrne – Death of a Ladies’ Man

Actress in a Lead Role – Film
Nika McGuigan – Wildfire

Actor in a Supporting Role – Film
Barry Ward – Dating Amber

Actress in a Supporting Role – Film
Sharon Horgan – Dating Amber

Rising Star
Nicola Coughlan

George Morrison Feature Documentary
Breaking Out

Drama
Normal People

Director – Drama
Lenny Abrahamson – Normal People

Script – Drama
Sally Rooney – Normal People

Actor in a Lead Role – Drama
Paul Mescal – Normal People

Actress in a Lead Role – Drama
Dervla Kirwan – Smother

Actor in a Supporting Role – Drama
Fionn O’Shea – Normal People

Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama
Sarah Greene – Normal People

Short Film
Rough

Short Animation
Her Song

Cinematography
Kate McCullough – Normal People

Editing
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Misbehaviour

Production Design
Lucy van Lonkhuyzen – Normal People

Costume
Leonie Prendergast – Gretel & Hansel

Hair & Makeup
Linda Gannon Foster & Liz Byrne – Gretel & Hansel

Original Score
Aza Hand – Son

Sound Design
Steve Fanagan, Niall Brady, & Niall O Sullivan – Normal People

VFX
Ed Bruce & Robert Hartigan – Kidding

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad