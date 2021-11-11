Idris Elba Boards Uzo Oleh’s Oscar-Qualifying Short ‘Edicius’ as Executive Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Suicide Squad” star Idris Elba has boarded Uzo Oleh’s short thriller “Edicius” as an executive producer, Variety can exclusively reveal.

The film stars “Chernobyl” actor Michael Socha as Jason, a man who works on behalf of a powerful gang. “When Jason uncovers the truth behind his most powerful client, he realises his life is on the line” reads the synopsis. “But a visit from his intuition, a man with his exact likeness, claims to have the answers to save him. All Jason has to do is trust him…but can he?”

Adele “Adesuwa” Oni (“Hanna and The Witcher”), Stuart Bowman (“Bodyguard”) and newcomer Sahera Khan also star.

Oleh, a photographer and director, has previously worked with some of the biggest names in entertainment including Elba, Cara Delevingne and Lady Gaga. His photography has appeared in Vogue and I-D Magazine as well as exhibitions worldwide. He has also directed a number of commercials.

“To trust our intuition is a familiar theme, but ‘Edicius’ dares to imagine the consequences of rejecting those gut instincts in a truly nightmarish tale,” says Elba. “Uzo is a director who is one to watch.”

The short also features a stand-out crew including cinematographer Tristan Chenais (“Amare amaro”), production designer Philip Murphy (“Saving Private Ryan”), editor John Smith (“Sliding Doors”) and composer Thomas Farnon (“The Crown”). Academy Award-winning sound designer Glenn Freemantle (“Gravity”) also contributed to the project.

“Edicius” has already been selected for a slew of film festivals including Raindance, Newport Beach and the upcoming Norwich Film Festival and is a qualifier for both the Academy Awards and the BAFTAs.

Check out the trailer below: