IDFA Selected Title ‘Gabi,’ ‘Smelly Little Town’ Picked Up By Cargo (EXCLUSIVE)

New York City-based sales company Cargo Film & Releasing has picked up worldwide sales rights to “Gabi, Between Ages 8 and 13,” which plays in the Competition for Youth Documentary section at documentary film festival IDFA. The agency has also acquired “Smelly Little Town,” featuring Madonna’s hometown, Bay City, Michigan.

“Gabi, Between Ages 8 and 13” follows a Swedish girl over five years. When her family moves from Stockholm to a small rural town and puberty closes in, Gabi must decide whether she wants to fit in with the crowd or chart her own path. Engeli Broberg’s film is a portrait of early adolescence and gender stereotypes, and ultimately about the journey to be true to yourself.

Produced by Anna Ljungmark and House of Real, the film was supported by Swedish Film Institute, Norwegian Film Institute, Fritt Ord, Sundance Film Institute and Ford Foundation. It world premiered at CPH: DOX, and also went to Nordic Film Festival, where it competed for Best Feature Documentary, and Millennium Docs Against Gravity.

Cargo represents worldwide sales rights, excluding Sweden, Norway and Finland.

When Madonna described her birthplace as a “little smelly town” on national television in 1987, local media turned public opinion against her. But as the town falls on hard times, Zach Neumeyer’s “Smelly Little Town” details one rust belt city’s indecision over whether to capitalize on the celebrity of its most famous native. The film world premiered at DOXA Festival.

“Smelly Little Town” Courtesy of Cargo

Neumeyer’s credits as an editor include documentary series for Netflix, Disney Plus, PBS, Peacock, Epix, History Channel, Sundance Channel and Starz.

Other recent titles for Cargo include recently world premiered and Audience Award winner for best documentary at Newport Beach International Film Festival, “Unzipped: An Autopsy of American Inequality,” executive produced by Lucy Liu; “The Conservation Game,” which features Carole Baskin; and Fantastic Festival and BFI LFF official selection “Cannon Arm and the Arcade Quest.”