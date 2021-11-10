Roger Ross Williams, Ronan Farrow, Jean Tsien Among 2021 IDA Documentary Awards Honorees

Roger Ross Williams, Ronan Farrow, Jean Tsien, Cecilla Aldarondo, Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh will be honored at the 2021 IDA Documentary Awards.

Williams, who won the 2010 Oscar for best documentary, short subjects with “Music by Prudence,” will receive the Career Achievement Award. He was the first African American director to win an Oscar, and he also picked up a nomination in 2017 for best documentary feature with “Life, Animated.” The doc also picked up two News & Documentary Emmy Awards, and Williams won a Primetime Emmy for “The Apollo” in 2020.

Farrow will receive the Truth to Power Award. His investigative journalism for The New Yorker helped break the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal, for which the magazine won a Pulitzer Prize. Farrow is currently producing documentaries for HBO.

Tsien, who has worked in documentary film for over 35 years, will receive the Pioneer Award. She started her career as an editor, then story consultant, producer and executive producer. She won a Primetime Emmy in 2021 for exceptional merit in documentary filmmaking for “76 Days.”

Cecilla Aldarondo will receive the Emerging Documentary Filmmaker Award. She is a documentary director-producer from the Puerto Rican diaspora who works at the intersection of poetics and politics.

Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh will receive the Courage Under Fire Award. They are the award-winning director team behind “Courage With Fire,” their debut documentary feature that told the story of the reporters behind India’s only newspaper run by Dalit (“low caste”) women.

The 2021 IDA Documentary Awards will take place in-person at a ceremony on Feb. 5. Nominees will be announced Nov. 15.