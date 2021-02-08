ICM Partners Promotes Travis Merriweather to Senior Political Strategist

ICM Partners political specialist Travis Merriweather has been promoted to senior political strategist, the talent and literary agency announced today. Since Merriweather joined ICM Politics at the start of 2020, he has focused heavily on the issues of racial equality, voter mobilization and education, and political engagement for ICM’s clients and employees (partisan and non-partisan).

“Travis has had an enormous impact in executing our ambitious political vision and socially responsible vision and strategy at ICM, making himself an invaluable member of our team,” said Chris Silbermann, CEO of ICM Partners, in a statement. “His passion for creating, organizing, and executing effective engagements gives us the power to take meaningful action on the issues that are most important to our clients and our agency. As we all aspire to do more and be more together, Travis knows how to direct that energy to tangible effect and change. We could not be prouder of his growth here at ICM and we’re honored to call him a colleague and leader.”

Merriweather will report directly to Silbermann and Hannah Linkenhoker, head of ICM Politics.

During his year-long tenure as an ICM Partners political specialist, Merriweather helped facilitate many activations to help get out the vote in crucial and close national and local races, including a conversation with Atlanta-based hip-hop duo EarthGang and voting rights activist and former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, Stacey Abrams. The discussion went viral and helped kick off early voting in Georgia. Moreover, Merriweather helped align singer Khalid with “Vote Loud” as well as many other client engagements with close agency partner “When We All Vote,” a non-profit organization helmed by Michelle Obama.

In light of the police murder of George Floyd and the global resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, Merriweather organized a peaceful protest and march in June at the ICM Partners building that drew thousands of people and received media coverage in Los Angeles neighborhood Century City. The mobilization provided an opportunity for Hollywood leaders to stand in solidarity with BLM and to hear directly from activists, organizers and celebrities committed to the cause such as Michael B. Jordan, Kendrick Sampson and Dr. Melina Abdullah, leader of the Los Angeles Black Lives Matter chapter.

As the 2020 Presidential Election drew near, Merriweather and ICM Politics focused on the political education and engagement of ICM clients and employees. In a joint effort between ICM Politics and HER ICM, the agency’s female affinity group, ICM reached 100% employee voter registration and Election Day was declared a paid holiday for the agency. ICM Politics also teamed up with BIPOC affinity group #DiversifyICM and the LA Women’s Collective to host a candidate forum for many local races.

“It is great to work for a company that is deeply committed to organizing and executing political and socially impactful engagements year-round, not just during election time and we are very excited about our plans for 2021,” said Merriweather in a statement. “We will continue to build relationships and strategic alliances with leaders and advocacy organizations who champion the causes we and our client’s believe strongly in as well as advise our clients on engaging with elected officials to communicate policy solutions to pressing challenges.”

Merriweather first became politically involved as a spring fellow and community organizer with “Organizing for Action” in the San Antonio, Texas area, mobilizing grassroots support for former President Obama’s legislative priorities and his successful 2012 re-election campaign. Afterward, Merriweather served as a chief of staff intern in the office of former First Lady Michelle Obama. Merriweather moved to Los Angeles in 2014, where he provided political fundraising and entertainment relations consulting expertise for candidates and campaigns including Hillary for America and Jacky Rosen for U.S. Senate for Nevada.