ICM Partners Signs ‘Not Going Quietly’ Director Nicholas Bruckman (EXCLUSIVE)

ICM Partners has signed Nicholas Bruckman, director of the SXSW award-winning and IDA-nominated documentary “Not Going Quietly,” for representation.

ICM will also represent People’s Television, Bruckman’s production company, which produces independent films and branded storytelling focused on national social impact. Their clients for advertising work have included Airbnb, TED, Greenpeace and Black Lives Matter. Along with “Not Going Quietly,” People’s Television produced the 2012 Sundance award-winning narrative feature “Valley of Saints.”

“ICM took a chance on my work and career, in a shared belief that storytelling has the power to create social change,” Bruckman said of the new partnership. “I couldn’t ask for a better partner to do that with.”

“Not Going Quietly” tells the story of Ady Barkan, the 37-year old lawyer known for his activism for universal healthcare while living with the terminal neurodegenerative disease ALS. The film debuted to critical acclaim, winning an audience award and special jury prize at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival and nominated for best picture, best director and best writing by the International Documentary Association.

Variety’s review of the film said that “[w]hile it’s heartbreaking to see [Barkan] break down in tears in front of the camera, it’s through raw moments like this that Bruckman manages to humanely anchor his film in reality.”

After its run on the festival circuit, “Not Going Quietly” was released theatrically by Greenwich Entertainment and internationally on Vice World News, and will broadcast on PBS POV on Jan. 24, 2022. The film was produced by People’s Television in collaboration with Duplass Brothers Productions, PatMa Productions and Park Pictures. Amanda Roddy produced with executive producers Bruckman, Ryder Haske, Mark and Jay Duplass, Mel Esyln, Bradley Whitford, Sam Bisbee, Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Wendy Kelman Neu, Nina Tassler and Joan Boorstein.

Bruckman continues to be represented by Nicole Page at RPJ Law and Andrew Seth Cohen at Impact24 PR.